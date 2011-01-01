APEX SPIRITS is an independent sales organization representing Premium and Super Premium Craft Distilleries and Spirits Companies. We connect you and your Brand to new markets and new areas of trade, assisting and furthering the development of your company in our areas.
Our knowledge and success stems from over 24 years of selling experience in the Caribbean Islands and the cruise industry. We have established business with major distributors, and both the food and beverage and retail sides of the Cruiseline industry.
Should you be interested in taking your Brand to both another level and to areas of the unknown, kindly reach out to APEX SPIRITS. We are here to guide, solicit, and negotiate your Brand's terms and expressions to the best suited distributors and clients within our areas.
Antidoto Mezcal was founded in 2019 by brothers Rodrigo and Gerardo López-Piña in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca - the “Cradle of Mezcal.” In its very first year of production, the Antidoto Espadin won the prestigious Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the most highly regarded spirits competition in the world.
At Desiladora Del Valle de Tequila, known as Casa Maestri all the tequilas are created using traditional methods of manufacturing. We use the best agaves from the state of Jalisco, highlands and lowlands, and we combine the baking processes of both traditional stone ovens and autoclaves.
A Bacoo (BAH-KU) is a mischievous mythological spirit claimed to be found in empty corked rum bottles, floating in the Caribbean Sea and one of the many things that make our rum legendary.
In the heart of bourbon country, Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. celebrates timeless traditions and bold imaginations. Our award-winning beers and spirits are steeped in the history, charm and excitement of Kentucky, where legends live fast and free. Our family-owned brewery and distillery is shaped by a heritage that includes seven generations of Irish distillers, brewers and coopers.
The power is in the collective. Komé Collective’s portfolio of expertly curated craft Japanese sake & spirits spans experiences rooted in tradition up to the forefront of innovation.
OUR NAME: The Cazcanes Indians, the last indigenous people of Mexico to be conquered by the Spaniards. OUR SYMBOL: The Ancient Indian symbol of the Healing Hand.
OUR RECIPE: Based upon a 300 year old indigenous recipe found in a moonshine jungle still.
OUR WATER: Deep underground wells beneath the ancient tribal lands of the Cazcanes.
OUR INGREDIENTS: Agave, Water
Where the best of Singapore meets the best of botanicals. Our three core expressions are our citrusy, aromatic Singapore Gin, the Orchid Gin is the floral counterpart and our Black Powder Gin will shake you up.
The Lundie familywere highly respected Whisky brokers in Scotland with access to the finest casks of Scotch Whisky. The second generation Alan & Bruce created the Lismore Brand in 1974 using a variety of whiskies from Speyside. This 'recipe' has been handed down and is still adhered to today.
Radico Khaitan Limited (RKL) is one of the oldest and the largest manufacturers of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in India. Formerly known as Rampur Distillery, RKL commenced its operations in 1943 and over the years, emerged as a major bulk spirits supplier and today, it is one of the most admired liquor brands across the country.
Making the best tasting products requires the best quality ingredients. We source real, organic juice never from concentrate and let it shine. No additives, no sugar, no added 'flavors'.
Tel: (954) 232-8935
